Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – USAREUR-AF and CONUS, DA RFMSS Course. 23 April 2024

DA RFMSS Course in Lab 3 at B-5508. Students from USAREUR-AF and CONUS receive training on the Range Facility Management Support System (RFMSS) as part of the Range Officer Professional Development Program (ROPD) conducted by the TRADOC Proponent Office Ranges. This RFMSS Course is being hosted on JB MDL 22-26 April 2024. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)
|04.23.2024
|04.24.2024 10:17
|8359749
|240423-A-IE493-1743
|2400x1600
|539.48 KB
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|1
|0
