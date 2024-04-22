Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Land Nav. 23 April 2024 [Image 3 of 5]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Land Nav. 23 April 2024

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Soldiers from the Army National Guard compete in the State of New Jersey Best Warrior Competition on JBMDL on 23 April 2024. Here Soldiers are at Land Nav 4. (Images captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 10:06
    Photo ID: 8359655
    VIRIN: 240423-A-IE493-8824
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 561.19 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Land Nav. 23 April 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Land Nav. 23 April 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Land Nav. 23 April 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Land Nav. 23 April 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Land Nav. 23 April 2024
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition. Land Nav. 23 April 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix New Jersey Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT