Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salvage crews continue to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge [Image 4 of 7]

    Salvage crews continue to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    Salvage crews continue work clearing the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge from the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland on April 23, 2024. An estimated 50,000 tons of concrete and steel collapsed into the Patapsco River from Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Dylan Burnell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 08:30
    Photo ID: 8359430
    VIRIN: 240422-A-SL031-4004
    Resolution: 5299x3533
    Size: 11.08 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salvage crews continue to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge [Image 7 of 7], by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salvage crews continue to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Salvage crews continue to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Salvage crews continue to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Salvage crews continue to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Salvage crews continue to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Salvage crews continue to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Salvage crews continue to remove wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baltimore
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Key Bridge
    Francis Scott Key Bridge
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Dali

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT