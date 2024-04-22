Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Supports Denim Day [Image 3 of 3]

    10th AAMDC Supports Denim Day

    GERMANY

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Soldiers of the 10th AAMDC wear denim on Denim Day on Apirl 24, 2024, to stand in solidarity against sexual assault and sexual violence.

    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 08:28
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ShieldofVictory

