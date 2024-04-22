Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with USNS John Ericson in the South China Sea

240422-N-CV021-1042 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Christian Bain, from Palm Bay, Florida, left, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Ranecia Mason, from Memphis, Tennessee, right, shoot a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS John Ericson (T-AO-194) in the South China Sea, April 22. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander Task Force (CTF 73), in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

