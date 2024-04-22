Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Arc: Delivering tailored innovations to 435th AGOW warfighters [Image 5 of 5]

    Project Arc: Delivering tailored innovations to 435th AGOW warfighters

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    04.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Isaiah Nicolai, Project Arc software developer, and Senior Airman Brandon Freeman, Project Arc computer scientist, work on coding to aid in Global Command and Control System processing improvements at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, April 9, 2024. The newly-implemented system developed by the Project Arc team will combine the GCCS with additional software to provide a blueprint for ground forces in combative preparation, planning and positioning—enabling them to move faster and smarter against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 04.24.2024 03:44
    Photo ID: 8359076
    VIRIN: 240410-F-EX065-1061
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Arc: Delivering tailored innovations to 435th AGOW warfighters [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Project Arc: Delivering tailored innovations to 435th AGOW warfighters
    Project Arc: Delivering tailored innovations to 435th AGOW warfighters
    Project Arc: Delivering tailored innovations to 435th AGOW warfighters
    Project Arc: Delivering tailored innovations to 435th AGOW warfighters
    Project Arc: Delivering tailored innovations to 435th AGOW warfighters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Project Arc: Delivering tailored innovations to 435th AGOW warfighters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    435 AGOW
    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE
    Innovation
    AFWERX
    Project Arc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT