U.S. Air Force Capt. Isaiah Nicolai, Project Arc software developer, and Senior Airman Brandon Freeman, Project Arc computer scientist, work on coding to aid in Global Command and Control System processing improvements at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, April 9, 2024. The newly-implemented system developed by the Project Arc team will combine the GCCS with additional software to provide a blueprint for ground forces in combative preparation, planning and positioning—enabling them to move faster and smarter against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 03:44 Photo ID: 8359076 VIRIN: 240410-F-EX065-1061 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.63 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Project Arc: Delivering tailored innovations to 435th AGOW warfighters [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.