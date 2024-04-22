Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Wally Schirra in the South China Sea

240420-N-CV021-1028 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 20, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 083) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE-8) in the South China Sea, April 20. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. CTF 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

