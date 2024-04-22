Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard and Irregular Warfare Center sign Memorandum of Understanding [Image 2 of 2]

    W.Va. Guard and Irregular Warfare Center sign Memorandum of Understanding

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Dr. Dennis Walters, Director of the Irregular Warfare Center, during a Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare program ceremony at Camp Dawson, Kinwgood, West Virginia, April 19, 2024. The IWC advances Department of Defense irregular warfare concepts, doctrine, and education, in collaboration with U.S. Joint Forces, key Allies and Partner Nations. The memorandum of understanding helps formalize the WVNG/IWC relationship, including enhancing opportunities for joint training exercises such as Ridge Runner and Ridge Healer programs, and additional sponsored events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    West Virginia National Guard
    WVNG
    IWC
    Ridge Runner

