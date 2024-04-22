Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Dr. Dennis Walters, Director of the Irregular Warfare Center, during a Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare program ceremony at Camp Dawson, Kinwgood, West Virginia, April 19, 2024. The IWC advances Department of Defense irregular warfare concepts, doctrine, and education, in collaboration with U.S. Joint Forces, key Allies and Partner Nations. The memorandum of understanding helps formalize the WVNG/IWC relationship, including enhancing opportunities for joint training exercises such as Ridge Runner and Ridge Healer programs, and additional sponsored events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.24.2024 00:49 Photo ID: 8358828 VIRIN: 240419-Z-FC129-1018 Resolution: 5006x3736 Size: 2.04 MB Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, W.Va. Guard and Irregular Warfare Center sign Memorandum of Understanding [Image 2 of 2], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.