    Electronics Technician 2nd Class Trevor Byassee Reenlists [Image 1 of 4]

    Electronics Technician 2nd Class Trevor Byassee Reenlists

    ELEELE, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    ELEELE, Hawaii (Apr. 19, 2024) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Trevor Byassee , from Charlotte, N.C., a member of the Seaborne Powered Target (SEPTAR) unit of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, reenlists at Salt Pond Beach, Eleele, Hawaii. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environmental range capable of supported surface, air, and space operations simultaneously. There are over 1,100 square miles of instrumented underwater range and over 42,000 square miles of controlled space. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 20:58
    Location: ELEELE, HI, US
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    This work, Electronics Technician 2nd Class Trevor Byassee Reenlists [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    REENLISTMENT
    RETENTION
    NAVY
    SNORKEL

