Electronics Technician 2nd Class Trevor Byassee Reenlists

ELEELE, Hawaii (Apr. 19, 2024) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Trevor Byassee , from Charlotte, N.C., a member of the Seaborne Powered Target (SEPTAR) unit of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, reenlists at Salt Pond Beach, Eleele, Hawaii. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environmental range capable of supported surface, air, and space operations simultaneously. There are over 1,100 square miles of instrumented underwater range and over 42,000 square miles of controlled space. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

