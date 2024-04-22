Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition team takes part in Readiness Challenge X: Day 3 [Image 15 of 15]

    Coalition team takes part in Readiness Challenge X: Day 3

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Members of the Coalition Team, comprised of U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force civil engineers, participate in an airfield damage repair event at Readiness Challenge X at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 23, 2024. Readiness Challenge X was a multi-day competition between teams of civil engineering squadrons from around the world that tested unit readiness, strengthened camaraderie and sharpened skills through joint training in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras)

    RED HORSE Civil Engineer
    Space Force
    45th Civil Engineering Squadron
    AFCEReadinessChallenge
    Readiness Challenge X
    Readiness Challenge 2024

