Coalition team takes part in Readiness Challenge X: Day 3

Members of the Coalition Team, comprised of U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force civil engineers, participate in an airfield damage repair event at Readiness Challenge X at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 23, 2024. Readiness Challenge X was a multi-day competition between teams of civil engineering squadrons from around the world that tested unit readiness, strengthened camaraderie and sharpened skills through joint training in a simulated contested environment. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras)

