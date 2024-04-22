Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Mass Casualty Drill [Image 2 of 4]

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Mass Casualty Drill

    JAPAN

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 23, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka emergency response personnel assist simulated casualties at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka Berth 8 during a mass casualty drill. United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka coordinated with Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 20:20
    Photo ID: 8358397
    VIRIN: 240423-N-WC492-1097
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNMRTC Yokosuka Mass Casualty Drill [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Hospital
    Exercise
    Yokosuka
    USNH Yokosuka

