USNMRTC Yokosuka Mass Casualty Drill

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 23, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka emergency response personnel assist simulated casualties at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka Berth 8 during a mass casualty drill. United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka coordinated with Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 to evaluate the logistics of patient movement and deployment of critical medical care during a catastrophic event. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
