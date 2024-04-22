Alaska Army National Guard aviators take flight at Marine Corps Weapons Training Instructor Course

U.S Marines and Navy Search and Rescue Medical Technicians, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, prepare to offload a medical manikin from an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command during a casualty evacuation training exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-24, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 1, 2024. Throughout the seven-week school, two Army Black Hawk aircrews have flown an intensive schedule of simulated combat missions with U.S., allied and opposing force fixed wing and rotary aircraft. The training iteration marked the first time that conventional U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews participated in the highly competitive and rigorous joint training course that integrates all Marine aviation assets, ground forces, command and control systems, logistics and air defense. (Alaska National Guard photo by Balinda O’Neal)

