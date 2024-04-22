Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Outdoor Gym Opens on Corry Station [Image 1 of 2]

    New Outdoor Gym Opens on Corry Station

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty cuts a ribbon at a new Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) outdoor Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) gym April 23 at the Wenzel Fitness Center on Corry Station. The NOFFS project provides the Navy with a "best in class" physical fitness and nutrition resource that provides guidance to Sailors and Navy health and fitness professionals. NOFFS instructs individuals how to physically train effectively and safely and how to make healthy nutrition choices in both shore-based and operational environments. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 15:44
    Photo ID: 8357944
    VIRIN: 240423-N-PJ019-1076
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Outdoor Gym Opens on Corry Station [Image 2 of 2], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Outdoor Gym Opens on Corry Station
    New Outdoor Gym Opens on Corry Station

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    MWR
    Fitness
    CNRSE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT