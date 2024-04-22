New Outdoor Gym Opens on Corry Station

Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty cuts a ribbon at a new Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) outdoor Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) gym April 23 at the Wenzel Fitness Center on Corry Station. The NOFFS project provides the Navy with a "best in class" physical fitness and nutrition resource that provides guidance to Sailors and Navy health and fitness professionals. NOFFS instructs individuals how to physically train effectively and safely and how to make healthy nutrition choices in both shore-based and operational environments. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

