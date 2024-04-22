Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Gives Remarks at the Department of the Navy Integrated Primary Prevention Symposium 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    SECNAV Del Toro Gives Remarks at the Department of the Navy Integrated Primary Prevention Symposium 2024

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    ARLINGTON, Va. (April 23, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro gives remarks at the Department of the Navy Integrated Primary Prevention Symposium 2024, April 23, 2024. The Navy Integrated Primary Prevention Symposium seeks to help establish a foundation to build from and enact a primary prevention system to support Sailors, Marines, families, and civilians. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Jared Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.23.2024 10:57
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Symposium
    Navy
    SECNAV
    Marines
    Department of the Navy
    Del Toro

