Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 04.23.2024 04:20 Photo ID: 8356230 VIRIN: 231202-A-A0949-5381 Resolution: 5677x3785 Size: 9.63 MB Location: FRISCO, TX, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAG Benelux Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Cravens [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.