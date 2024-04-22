Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year [Image 14 of 15]

    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    240419-N-SS900-1092 SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2024) Sailors pose for a photo after the completion of a week-long Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year (SOY) program events held across the San Diego region, April 19, 2024. The SOY Program recognizes Sailors who show the ability to lead as a Chief Petty Officer (CPO), and who epitomize the Navy core values and the CPO mission, vision, and guiding principles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 21:27
    Photo ID: 8355824
    VIRIN: 240419-N-SS900-1092
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year
    COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    SOY
    Sailor of the Year
    Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT