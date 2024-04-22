240419-N-SS900-1092 SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2024) Sailors pose for a photo after the completion of a week-long Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year (SOY) program events held across the San Diego region, April 19, 2024. The SOY Program recognizes Sailors who show the ability to lead as a Chief Petty Officer (CPO), and who epitomize the Navy core values and the CPO mission, vision, and guiding principles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 21:27 Photo ID: 8355824 VIRIN: 240419-N-SS900-1092 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.39 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.