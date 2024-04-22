240419-N-SS900-1092 SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2024) Sailors pose for a photo after the completion of a week-long Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year (SOY) program events held across the San Diego region, April 19, 2024. The SOY Program recognizes Sailors who show the ability to lead as a Chief Petty Officer (CPO), and who epitomize the Navy core values and the CPO mission, vision, and guiding principles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2024 21:27
|Photo ID:
|8355824
|VIRIN:
|240419-N-SS900-1092
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMSUBPAC Sea and Shore Sailor of the Year [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
