U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen delivers essential medical supplies to Port Security Unit during Exercise “Poseidon's Domain” along the northeast coast of Puerto Rico on April 20, 2024. The support of the Air Station allowed members to receive medical care to support the ongoing training exercise. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Emery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 18:52 Photo ID: 8355640 VIRIN: 240419-G-YT956-9040 Resolution: 6016x3769 Size: 14.42 MB Location: PR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN