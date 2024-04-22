Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating the true superheroes of our military Families

    Celebrating the true superheroes of our military Families

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    April is the Month of the Military Child, a time to highlight the extraordinary powers of superheroes of the military Families. This year’s theme, "Military Child: Brave, Fearless, and Resilient," celebrates the exceptional qualities of military children and emphasizes the importance of recognizing their contributions and sacrifices within military Families and communities. (U.S. graphic by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 17:45
    Photo ID: 8355535
    VIRIN: 240422-A-OT530-8868
    Resolution: 1080x1920
    Size: 541.18 KB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating the true superheroes of our military Families, by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Celebrating the true superheroes of our military Families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    MOMC
    MOMC 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT