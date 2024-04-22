Celebrating the true superheroes of our military Families

April is the Month of the Military Child, a time to highlight the extraordinary powers of superheroes of the military Families. This year’s theme, "Military Child: Brave, Fearless, and Resilient," celebrates the exceptional qualities of military children and emphasizes the importance of recognizing their contributions and sacrifices within military Families and communities. (U.S. graphic by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

