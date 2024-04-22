First Coast Guard African American woman promotes to rear admiral [Image 6 of 6]
NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES
04.21.2024
Capt. Zeita Merchant, the outgoing Coast Guard Sector New York commander, is shown with her family during a ceremony where she was frocked to the rank of rear admiral lower half at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in Manhattan, New York, April 22, 2024. Merchant is first African American woman to achieve this rank in the nearly 234-year history of the military service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Brandyn Hill)
First Coast Guard African American woman promotes to rear admiral
