    First Coast Guard African American woman promotes to rear admiral [Image 6 of 6]

    First Coast Guard African American woman promotes to rear admiral

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Brandyn Hill 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Capt. Zeita Merchant, the outgoing Coast Guard Sector New York commander, is shown with her family during a ceremony where she was frocked to the rank of rear admiral lower half at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in Manhattan, New York, April 22, 2024. Merchant is first African American woman to achieve this rank in the nearly 234-year history of the military service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Brandyn Hill)

