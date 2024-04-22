Dr. Robert Koch, a senior technologist in the Naval Undersea Wafare Center Division Newport’s Chief Technology Office, won the 2024 National Defense Industrial Association Undersea Warfare Division’s Vice Adm. Charles E. Weakley Award, which recognizes a distinguished individual for their meritorious service and noteworthy contributions to effective government and industry communication in the field of undersea warfare. Dr. Koch has been with Division Newport for 33 years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2021 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 16:22 Photo ID: 8355299 VIRIN: 210621-N-SA533-9001 Resolution: 750x1073 Size: 283.49 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Hometown: KINGSTON, RI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division Newport employees win National Defense Industrial Association undersea warfare awards [Image 2 of 2], by James Travassos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.