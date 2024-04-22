Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport employees win National Defense Industrial Association undersea warfare awards [Image 2 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport employees win National Defense Industrial Association undersea warfare awards

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Photo by James Travassos 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Dr. Robert Koch, a senior technologist in the Naval Undersea Wafare Center Division Newport’s Chief Technology Office, won the 2024 National Defense Industrial Association Undersea Warfare Division’s Vice Adm. Charles E. Weakley Award, which recognizes a distinguished individual for their meritorious service and noteworthy contributions to effective government and industry communication in the field of undersea warfare. Dr. Koch has been with Division Newport for 33 years.

    TAGS

    National Defense Industrial Association
    NUWC Division Newport
    Vice Adm. Charles B. Martell-David Bushnell Award
    24-13
    Vice Adm. Charles E. Weakley Award

