Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NPS Researchers Recognized for Modeling Integrated Deterrence in INDOPACOM Region

    NPS Researchers Recognized for Modeling Integrated Deterrence in INDOPACOM Region

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Members of an interdisciplinary team of NPS and Naval War College Monterey researchers were recognized for their efforts to develop a series of detailed models supporting a high-interest operational scenario in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 15:02
    Photo ID: 8354962
    VIRIN: 240206-D-AE587-1081
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPS Researchers Recognized for Modeling Integrated Deterrence in INDOPACOM Region, by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NPS Researchers Recognized for Modeling Integrated Deterrence in INDOPACOM Region

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Research
    Navy
    Students
    Education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT