    Team Dover recognizes Motorcycle Safety Day with mentorship ride and more [Image 9 of 11]

    Team Dover recognizes Motorcycle Safety Day with mentorship ride and more

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Airman Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Team Dover members ride their motorcycles during a mentorship ride as part of Motorcycle Safety Day at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 18, 2024. There were 150 participants in this year's Motorcycle Safety Day, both from the base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8354342
    VIRIN: 240418-F-HB412-1346
    Resolution: 3953x2351
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover recognizes Motorcycle Safety Day with mentorship ride and more [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    wingman
    Motorcycle Safety Day
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover

