Planet vs. Plastics: D.C. National Guard and D.C. Operations-DCNG conduct Earth Day cleanup

In recognition of Earth Day, members of the District of Columbia National Guard and D.C. Operations-DCNG teamed for an Earth Day cleanup at Fort Dupont Park in Washington, D.C., on April 18, 2024. The D.C. National Guard's Environmental Office promotes environmental stewardship and collaborated with the U.S. National Park Service to determine what areas in the District could best utilize volunteer support. Earth Day is celebrated globally on April 22. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US