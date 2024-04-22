Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Planet vs. Plastics: D.C. National Guard and D.C. Operations-DCNG conduct Earth Day cleanup

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    In recognition of Earth Day, members of the District of Columbia National Guard and D.C. Operations-DCNG teamed for an Earth Day cleanup at Fort Dupont Park in Washington, D.C., on April 18, 2024. The D.C. National Guard's Environmental Office promotes environmental stewardship and collaborated with the U.S. National Park Service to determine what areas in the District could best utilize volunteer support. Earth Day is celebrated globally on April 22. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 11:35
    Photo ID: 8354272
    VIRIN: 240418-F-PL327-1024
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    cleanup
    stewardship
    environment
    Earth Day
    D.C. National Guard
    D.C. Operations-DCNG

