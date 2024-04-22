Charleston Airshow 2024 opening remarks

The U.S. Air Force Academy's parachute team, Wings of Blue, perform aerial displays during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

