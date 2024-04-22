Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charleston Airshow 2024 opening remarks

    Charleston Airshow 2024 opening remarks

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    Joint Base Charleston

    The U.S. Air Force Academy's parachute team, Wings of Blue, perform aerial displays during the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 20, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 10:35
    VIRIN: 240420-F-GM429-1150
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    This work, Charleston Airshow 2024 opening remarks, by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    1CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    Heroes of Flight
    Charleston Airshow 2024

