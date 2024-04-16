Baumholder Castle Warrior Restaurant shift leader receives safety award

The acting director of Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz recognized Silvia Werner recently with a Safety Excellence Certificate. Tim Woods presented the Castle Warrior Restaurant kitchen personnel shift leader in Baumholder, Germany, with the safety award for her efforts stepping up to fill the duties of a recently vacated position. Werner sought assistance from the Hazardous Materiel Management Program team in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and tackled a critical duty above and beyond the normal scope of her job responsibilities to ensure her team and the Castle Warrior Restaurant were well within safety guidelines and regulations. (Photo by LaShaun Chappell, LRC R-P safety specialist)

