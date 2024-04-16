Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baumholder Castle Warrior Restaurant shift leader receives safety award

    Baumholder Castle Warrior Restaurant shift leader receives safety award

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The acting director of Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz recognized Silvia Werner recently with a Safety Excellence Certificate. Tim Woods presented the Castle Warrior Restaurant kitchen personnel shift leader in Baumholder, Germany, with the safety award for her efforts stepping up to fill the duties of a recently vacated position. Werner sought assistance from the Hazardous Materiel Management Program team in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and tackled a critical duty above and beyond the normal scope of her job responsibilities to ensure her team and the Castle Warrior Restaurant were well within safety guidelines and regulations. (Photo by LaShaun Chappell, LRC R-P safety specialist)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2024 05:25
    Photo ID: 8353585
    VIRIN: 240422-A-SM279-7009
    Resolution: 2938x2214
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baumholder Castle Warrior Restaurant shift leader receives safety award, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SafetyFirst
    PeopleFirst
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT