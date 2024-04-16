Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240418-N-NU510-1003 [Image 3 of 4]

    240418-N-NU510-1003

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Holland 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    240418-N-NU510-1003 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 18, 2024) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, April 18. Mississippi is homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 1st Class Brandon Holland)

