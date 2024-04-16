240418-N-NU510-1003 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 18, 2024) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Mississippi (SSN 782) arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka for a scheduled port visit, April 18. Mississippi is homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii and routinely operates in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and supporting national security interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 1st Class Brandon Holland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2024 Date Posted: 04.22.2024 02:00 Photo ID: 8353422 VIRIN: 240418-N-NU510-1003 Resolution: 8066x5377 Size: 3.67 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240418-N-NU510-1003 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.