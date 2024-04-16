Two incredible weeks have passed, and we're excited to welcome new Triads and their spouses to the fleet!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 20:04 Photo ID: 8353239 VIRIN: 240419-N-WO192-4517 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.87 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Leadership Course #24070 [Image 7 of 7], by MCPO Jessica Kerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.