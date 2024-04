137 shipping containers have been removed from the M/V Dali in preparation for the removal of the portion of the Key Bridge on top of the vessel. The Unified Command is continuing efforts to remove the M/V Dali, which is required to fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel. Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command photo by Petty Officer Third Class Erin Cox.

