USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Crash And Salvage Drills

240416-N-MQ781-2098 (April 16, 2024) MEDITERRANEAN SEA— Damage Controlman 2nd Class Xavier Cram and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jakob Lopez two-man carry Lt. Killeen Connor, during a Crash and Salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 16, 2024. USS Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)

