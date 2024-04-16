Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Crash And Salvage Drills [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Crash And Salvage Drills

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfredo Marron 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    240416-N-MQ781-2098 (April 16, 2024) MEDITERRANEAN SEA— Damage Controlman 2nd Class Xavier Cram and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jakob Lopez two-man carry Lt. Killeen Connor, during a Crash and Salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 16, 2024. USS Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)

