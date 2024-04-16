Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Start of Patrol 6 Sea and Anchor [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Start of Patrol 6 Sea and Anchor

    NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfredo Marron 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    240411-N-MQ781-1665 (April 10, 2024) Rota, Spain— Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Raymond Akintunde stands watch as a lookout during the sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 10, 2024. USS Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 06:20
    Photo ID: 8352791
    VIRIN: 240411-N-MQ781-1665
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Start of Patrol 6 Sea and Anchor [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Start of Patrol 6 Sea and Anchor
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Start of Patrol 6 Sea and Anchor
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Start of Patrol 6 Sea and Anchor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SEAANDANCHOR
    #Rota
    #DDG80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT