240411-N-MQ781-1665 (April 10, 2024) Rota, Spain— Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Raymond Akintunde stands watch as a lookout during the sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 10, 2024. USS Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2024 Date Posted: 04.21.2024 06:20 Photo ID: 8352791 VIRIN: 240411-N-MQ781-1665 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.33 MB Location: NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Start of Patrol 6 Sea and Anchor [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.