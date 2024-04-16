240411-N-MQ781-1665 (April 10, 2024) Rota, Spain— Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Raymond Akintunde stands watch as a lookout during the sea and anchor detail aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 10, 2024. USS Roosevelt is on a scheduled patrol in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend the United States, allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alfredo Marron)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2024 06:20
|Photo ID:
|8352791
|VIRIN:
|240411-N-MQ781-1665
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Start of Patrol 6 Sea and Anchor [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alfredo Marron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
