    Saber Strike 24: Carnage Battery Artillery Exercise [Image 3 of 11]

    Saber Strike 24: Carnage Battery Artillery Exercise

    POLAND

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Carnage Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, fire 155mm artillery shells from an M777 howitzer during Saber Strike 24 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, April 19, 2024. DEFENDER is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2024 01:36
    Photo ID: 8352734
    VIRIN: 240419-A-XB890-1061
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.48 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Strike 24: Carnage Battery Artillery Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SaberStrike
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

