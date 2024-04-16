Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redefining Readiness: USACE and ARCENT Partnership Empowers Forward Operating Bases' Leap into Tech-Driven Defense [Image 2 of 3]

    Redefining Readiness: USACE and ARCENT Partnership Empowers Forward Operating Bases' Leap into Tech-Driven Defense

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District

    Courtesy photo showing first microgrid project yard at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (Date unknown). (Photo courtesy of Jack M. Peters, U.S. Army Central Engineering Directorate, Operational Energy program manager.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.20.2024 05:21
    Photo ID: 8352008
    VIRIN: 240420-D-UY332-2574
    Resolution: 828x657
    Size: 157.46 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Redefining Readiness: USACE and ARCENT Partnership Empowers Forward Operating Bases' Leap into Tech-Driven Defense [Image 3 of 3], by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USACE
    partnership
    ARCENT
    microgrid

