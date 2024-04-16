Courtesy photo showing first microgrid project yard at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (Date unknown). (Photo courtesy of Jack M. Peters, U.S. Army Central Engineering Directorate, Operational Energy program manager.)
This work, Redefining Readiness: USACE and ARCENT Partnership Empowers Forward Operating Bases' Leap into Tech-Driven Defense [Image 3 of 3], by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Redefining Readiness: USACE and ARCENT Partnership Empowers Forward Operating Bases' Leap into Tech-Driven Defense
