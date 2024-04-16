Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.20.2024 05:21 Photo ID: 8352008 VIRIN: 240420-D-UY332-2574 Resolution: 828x657 Size: 157.46 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Redefining Readiness: USACE and ARCENT Partnership Empowers Forward Operating Bases' Leap into Tech-Driven Defense [Image 3 of 3], by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.