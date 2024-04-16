MH-60S Sea Hawks Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) salute an MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 in the West Philippine Sea April 13, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

