240419-N-KC192-1101 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 18, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jhandi Hansford, a native of Silver Spring, Maryland, and assigned to Reserve Component Naval Medical Forces Atlantic poses for a photo during the fiscal year 2023 Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Regional Active Duty and Reserve Sailor of the Year (SOY) announcement, April 19, 2024. SOY finalists participated in a variety of personal and professional evaluations as well as leadership, naval heritage and team-building events throughout the week around Hampton Roads. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 19:43 Photo ID: 8351541 VIRIN: 240419-N-KC192-1101 Resolution: 6270x4180 Size: 1.87 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Hometown: SILVER SPRING, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic announces Sailor of the Year [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.