240419-N-KC192-1101 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 18, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jhandi Hansford, a native of Silver Spring, Maryland, and assigned to Reserve Component Naval Medical Forces Atlantic poses for a photo during the fiscal year 2023 Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Regional Active Duty and Reserve Sailor of the Year (SOY) announcement, April 19, 2024. SOY finalists participated in a variety of personal and professional evaluations as well as leadership, naval heritage and team-building events throughout the week around Hampton Roads. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2024 19:43
|Photo ID:
|8351541
|VIRIN:
|240419-N-KC192-1101
|Resolution:
|6270x4180
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|SILVER SPRING, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic announces Sailor of the Year [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
