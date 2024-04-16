Photo of U.S and Romanian Air Defenders.



Air Defenders from Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, participate in a combined arms live-fire and radio rodeo for Saber Strike in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, in April 2024. Saber strikes one of the three sub-exercises that comprise DEFENDER24.



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 04.19.2024 13:50 Photo ID: 8350600 VIRIN: 240419-A-FK524-3621 Resolution: 11648x8736 Size: 6.9 MB Location: PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Modernized U.S. Air Defense Unit Participates in Defender 24 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.