    Modernized U.S. Air Defense Unit Participates in Defender 24 [Image 12 of 12]

    Modernized U.S. Air Defense Unit Participates in Defender 24

    POLAND

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Wormley 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Photo of U.S and Romanian Air Defenders. 

    Air Defenders from Charlie Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, participate in a combined arms live-fire and radio rodeo for Saber Strike in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, in April 2024. Saber strikes one of the three sub-exercises that comprise DEFENDER24.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.19.2024 13:50
    Photo ID: 8350600
    VIRIN: 240419-A-FK524-3621
    Resolution: 11648x8736
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modernized U.S. Air Defense Unit Participates in Defender 24 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SaberStrike
    target_news_europe
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    Air Defense Artillery
    Defender24

