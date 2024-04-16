Charleston Airshow 2024 Thunderbirds demonstration

The U.S. Air Force Aerial Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, perform their aerial routine at the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 19, 2024. The airshow offered more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

Date Taken: 04.19.2024
Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US