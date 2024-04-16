Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defending the Bay [Image 8 of 8]

    Defending the Bay

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Marine patrolmen assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron navigate in the marina at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 18, 2024. The 6th SFS marine patrol unit defends over seven miles of MacDill’s coastline from potential threats at all hours of the day. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

