Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winners 2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 2 of 2]

    Winners 2024 Best Ranger Competition

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    Sgt. Matthew Dunphy and 1st. Lt. Andrew Winski raise their pistols high as champions of the 40th Annual Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David E. Grange Best Ranger Competition at Ft. Moore, Ga. on Apr. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 21:31
    Photo ID: 8349166
    VIRIN: 240415-A-YE304-1003
    Resolution: 4017x5021
    Size: 10.93 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winners 2024 Best Ranger Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. (Ret.) Ralph Puckett
    Winners 2024 Best Ranger Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ranger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT