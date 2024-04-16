Winners 2024 Best Ranger Competition

Sgt. Matthew Dunphy and 1st. Lt. Andrew Winski raise their pistols high as champions of the 40th Annual Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David E. Grange Best Ranger Competition at Ft. Moore, Ga. on Apr. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
04.15.2024
|04.18.2024 21:31
|8349166
|240415-A-YE304-1003
|4017x5021
|10.93 MB
GA, US
|1
|0
