    Abuse Prevention Guest Speakers [Image 1 of 3]

    Abuse Prevention Guest Speakers

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    MCCS Barstow Behavioral Health, MCCS at Barstow - Marine Corps Family Team Building, and Sexual Assault Prevention & Response (SAPR) hosted a special morning event with guest speakers advocating for survivors of abuse at the Maj. Gen. James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) - Barstow on April 18, 2024. Thank you to Ami Davis with The Acadami and our other speaker for their bravery, openness, and resilience in bringing awareness to trauma, abuse, and harm that happens to children, and adults, daily.

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #ChildAbuseAwarenessMonth #sapr #sexualabuseprevention

