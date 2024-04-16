Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft arrive for the Charleston Airshow

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston

    A U.S. Army M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) arrives for the Charleston Airshow at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 18, 2024. The airshow will offer more than 50 demonstrations and displays including science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits, static display aircraft and aerial demonstration performances like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, C-17 Globemaster III, and F-35B Lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 17:49
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Airshow
    JBC

