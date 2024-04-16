The “cyber” Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) patch on a escape, resistance, and evasion (SERE) Communications Technician with the 336th Training Support Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA on Apr. 2, 2024. The SERE Communication Technicians play a vital role in ensuring an affluent mode of communication throughout the training areas, allowing for successful training and education. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 17:50
|Photo ID:
|8348860
|VIRIN:
|240402-F-YL237-1720
|Resolution:
|4024x5363
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE Communication Technicians Visit the Field [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT