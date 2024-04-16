The “cyber” Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) patch on a escape, resistance, and evasion (SERE) Communications Technician with the 336th Training Support Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA on Apr. 2, 2024. The SERE Communication Technicians play a vital role in ensuring an affluent mode of communication throughout the training areas, allowing for successful training and education. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 17:50 Photo ID: 8348860 VIRIN: 240402-F-YL237-1720 Resolution: 4024x5363 Size: 2.84 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SERE Communication Technicians Visit the Field [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.