    SERE Communication Technicians Visit the Field [Image 6 of 6]

    SERE Communication Technicians Visit the Field

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    The “cyber” Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) patch on a escape, resistance, and evasion (SERE) Communications Technician with the 336th Training Support Squadron at Fairchild AFB, WA on Apr. 2, 2024. The SERE Communication Technicians play a vital role in ensuring an affluent mode of communication throughout the training areas, allowing for successful training and education. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 17:50
    Photo ID: 8348860
    VIRIN: 240402-F-YL237-1720
    Resolution: 4024x5363
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US
