    2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition

    GREENVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose Velazquez with the Puerto Rico Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion stands before an appearance board during the 2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition hosted by the Kentucky National Guard at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Kentucky, April 18, 2024. This competition showcases the adaptiveness, resilience, and lethality of our forces, affirming the readiness of National Guard citizen-Soldiers to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 15:34
    Photo ID: 8348469
    VIRIN: 240418-Z-GN092-1021
    Resolution: 5115x3836
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: GREENVILLE, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Region III Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by 1SG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Region3BWC2024

