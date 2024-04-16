Iowa Army National Guard Soldier headed to Olympic Trials

Spc. Adaugo Nwachukwu, currently serving in the 224 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) , 2/34 Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), won her wrestling match Sunday, April 14, 2024 advancing her to United World Wrestling U23 Pan- American Championships 2024. Nwachukwu will wrestle on Team U.S.A. in Columbia, South America, in June 2024.

