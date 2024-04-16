Spc. Adaugo Nwachukwu, currently serving in the 224 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) , 2/34 Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), won her wrestling match Sunday, April 14, 2024 advancing her to United World Wrestling U23 Pan- American Championships 2024. Nwachukwu will wrestle on Team U.S.A. in Columbia, South America, in June 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 14:05
|Photo ID:
|8348098
|VIRIN:
|240418-A-SW430-7846
|Resolution:
|559x782
|Size:
|114.8 KB
|Location:
|PLEASANT HILL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa Army National Guard Soldier headed to Olympic Trials [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iowa National Guard Solider headed to Olympic Trials
