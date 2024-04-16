Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Army National Guard Soldier headed to Olympic Trials [Image 2 of 2]

    Iowa Army National Guard Soldier headed to Olympic Trials

    PLEASANT HILL, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Spc. Adaugo Nwachukwu, currently serving in the 224 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) , 2/34 Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), won her wrestling match Sunday, April 14, 2024 advancing her to United World Wrestling U23 Pan- American Championships 2024. Nwachukwu will wrestle on Team U.S.A. in Columbia, South America, in June 2024.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 14:05
    Location: PLEASANT HILL, US
    This work, Iowa Army National Guard Soldier headed to Olympic Trials [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spc. Adaugo Nwachukwu headed to Olympic Trials
    Iowa Army National Guard Soldier headed to Olympic Trials

    Iowa National Guard Solider headed to Olympic Trials

    #wresting #IowaArmyNationalGuard

