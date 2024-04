Coast Guard Reserve crews from three Port Security Units and Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) conduct exercise “Poseidon’s Domain” along the northeast coast of Puerto Rico from April 8-25, 2024. The exercise trained crews from PSUs 305, 307, 309 and MSRON on functions in support of national defense and homeland security missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Emery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 14:05 Photo ID: 8348089 VIRIN: 240414-G-YT956-7160 Resolution: 5508x3202 Size: 13.21 MB Location: VIEQUES, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN