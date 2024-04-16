Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STARCOM tests RMT system for Space Rapid Capabilities Office [Image 1 of 3]

    STARCOM tests RMT system for Space Rapid Capabilities Office

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Capt. Charles Rivezzo 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Guardians and an Airman manage the 25th Space Range Squadron’s “closed loop” range environment during a test of the Remote Modular Terminal (RMT) in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 4, 2024. Space Training and Readiness Command recently conducted a test of the RMT, a new system for the Space Rapid Capabilities Office. The RMT is a small form-factor system designed to be fielded in large numbers at low-cost and operated remotely – increasing the capacity, adaptability, and resiliency of the system while keeping Guardians out of harm’s way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Charles Rivezzo)

