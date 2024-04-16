STARCOM tests RMT system for Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Guardians and an Airman manage the 25th Space Range Squadron’s “closed loop” range environment during a test of the Remote Modular Terminal (RMT) in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 4, 2024. Space Training and Readiness Command recently conducted a test of the RMT, a new system for the Space Rapid Capabilities Office. The RMT is a small form-factor system designed to be fielded in large numbers at low-cost and operated remotely – increasing the capacity, adaptability, and resiliency of the system while keeping Guardians out of harm’s way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Charles Rivezzo)

