Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (exMCM) Training

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) TWO conduct expeditionary mine countermeasure (exMCM) operations during a training exercise with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) TWO, Apr. 17, 2024. The Navy EOD community is the only U.S. military EOD force where water is their primary domain, making mine warfare a core competency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

