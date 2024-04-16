Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (exMCM) Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (exMCM) Training

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins  

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) TWO conduct expeditionary mine countermeasure (exMCM) operations during a training exercise with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) TWO, Apr. 17, 2024. The Navy EOD community is the only U.S. military EOD force where water is their primary domain, making mine warfare a core competency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    VIRIN: 240417-N-TL968-1088
    This work, Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (exMCM) Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Operations
    Mine Countermeasures
    Combat Readiness
    MCM
    Explosove Ordnance Disposal Technicians (EOD)

