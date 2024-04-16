A wild snapping turtle roams across Range Road at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2024. Fort Indiantown Gap is home to many wildlife and strives to maintain a healthy ecosystem. This turtle was assisted off the road by Fort Indiantown Gap Police. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.18.2024 09:28 Photo ID: 8347512 VIRIN: 240412-Z-PS821-9539 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 5.75 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Turtle on Range Road [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT Kate Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.