A wild snapping turtle roams across Range Road at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2024. Fort Indiantown Gap is home to many wildlife and strives to maintain a healthy ecosystem. This turtle was assisted off the road by Fort Indiantown Gap Police. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2024 09:28
|Photo ID:
|8347512
|VIRIN:
|240412-Z-PS821-9539
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Turtle on Range Road [Image 2 of 2], by 2LT Kate Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
