    405th AFSB preps APS-2 equipment for Resolute Castle 24

    ROMANIA

    04.18.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The team from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux continues to receive an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 engineer equipment set at Cincu, Romania, in support of Resolute Castle 24.

    A company’s worth of horizontal engineer equipment from the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite in the Netherlands was prepared and shipped to Romania and is set to be issued to the 104th Engineer Construction Company from Fort Cavazos, Texas, at an Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area in Cincu in the next few days.

    Resolute Castle is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led, multinational, joint exercise which marries U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard, as well as allied and partner nation engineering unit training opportunities with the completion of real-world construction projects that enhance training capabilities in various areas of Europe’s eastern member-states. (Photo by Tiffany Bravo, Eygelshoven APS-2 quality assurance specialist)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2024 05:22
