405th AFSB preps APS-2 equipment for Resolute Castle 24

The team from Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux continues to receive an Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 engineer equipment set at Cincu, Romania, in support of Resolute Castle 24.



A company’s worth of horizontal engineer equipment from the Eygelshoven APS-2 worksite in the Netherlands was prepared and shipped to Romania and is set to be issued to the 104th Engineer Construction Company from Fort Cavazos, Texas, at an Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area in Cincu in the next few days.



Resolute Castle is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led, multinational, joint exercise which marries U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard, as well as allied and partner nation engineering unit training opportunities with the completion of real-world construction projects that enhance training capabilities in various areas of Europe’s eastern member-states. (Photo by Tiffany Bravo, Eygelshoven APS-2 quality assurance specialist)

