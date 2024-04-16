Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama festival celebrates youngest community members during Month of the Military Child [Image 2 of 4]

    Camp Zama festival celebrates youngest community members during Month of the Military Child

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.13.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A child rides an inflatable paddle boat during the “Kodomo No Matsuri,” or Children’s Festival, held Saturday at Yano Field on Camp Zama, Japan. Camp Zama’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Child and Youth Services organized in celebration of the Month of the Military Child.

