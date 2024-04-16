Camp Zama festival celebrates youngest community members during Month of the Military Child

A child rides an inflatable paddle boat during the “Kodomo No Matsuri,” or Children’s Festival, held Saturday at Yano Field on Camp Zama, Japan. Camp Zama’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Child and Youth Services organized in celebration of the Month of the Military Child.

