A child rides an inflatable paddle boat during the “Kodomo No Matsuri,” or Children’s Festival, held Saturday at Yano Field on Camp Zama, Japan. Camp Zama’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Child and Youth Services organized in celebration of the Month of the Military Child.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2024 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8346642
|VIRIN:
|240413-A-HP857-3301
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|606.6 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama festival celebrates youngest community members during Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama festival celebrates youngest community members during Month of the Military Child
