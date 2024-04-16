Marines attend Ground Combat Element Commander’s Course 24-2

U.S. Marines attending the Ground Combat Element Commander’s Course 24-2 hosted by the Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group pose for a group photo at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 15, 2024. The MCTOG GCECC is a five day operationally focused command preparation course to better ready ground combat element commanders to lead, train, and tactically employ their battalions and regiments in the context of maneuver warfare in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Iris Gantt)

