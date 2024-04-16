Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines attend Ground Combat Element Commander’s Course 24-2

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Iris Gantt 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines attending the Ground Combat Element Commander’s Course 24-2 hosted by the Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group pose for a group photo at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 15, 2024. The MCTOG GCECC is a five day operationally focused command preparation course to better ready ground combat element commanders to lead, train, and tactically employ their battalions and regiments in the context of maneuver warfare in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Iris Gantt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 16:38
    Photo ID: 8346120
    VIRIN: 240415-M-PL449-1011
    Resolution: 8110x5409
    Size: 1004.12 KB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines attend Ground Combat Element Commander’s Course 24-2, by LCpl Iris Gantt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    infantry
    Training
    warfighting
    modernization
    USMCNews

